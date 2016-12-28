Petrovic will need at least another month to recover from his ankle injury, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Petrovic has already missed 19 games, and he appears set to miss several more. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner managed just one goal and four helpers through 16 contests. Considering the 24-year-old is not a part of the Panthers' power play and was averaging just 17:56 of ice time, there's not much to see here for fantasy purposes outside of his PIM and hit contributions.