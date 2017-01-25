Petrovic (ankle) is set to return Thursday for a home tilt against the Lightning, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

The physical puck-moving defenseman has missed the past 33 games, so it'll be interesting to see how much ice time he can handle upon his return. Blossoming into a full-time skater, he hovered around the 18-minute mark through 16 games prior to sustaining the significant ailment, adding five points with 31 hits and 16 blocked shots.