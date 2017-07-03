Panthers' Alexandre Grenier: Signs one-year contract with Panthers

Grenier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday.

Grenier saw action in just three games with Vancouver last season, as he spent the majority of his time with AHL Utica. The 25-year-old former third-round pick will now take his talents to Florida, but likely won't be a significant contributor with the Panthers and could again see more development with the team's AHL affiliate, which should keep him off the fantasy radar for the most part.