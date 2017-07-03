Panthers' Alexandre Grenier: Signs one-year contract with Panthers
Grenier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday.
Grenier saw action in just three games with Vancouver last season, as he spent the majority of his time with AHL Utica. The 25-year-old former third-round pick will now take his talents to Florida, but likely won't be a significant contributor with the Panthers and could again see more development with the team's AHL affiliate, which should keep him off the fantasy radar for the most part.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexandre Grenier: Returns to minors•
-
Canucks' Alexandre Grenier: Set to skate with twins Saturday•
-
Canucks' Alexandre Grenier: Recalled Friday•
-
Canucks' Alexandre Grenier: Recalled from minors Friday•
-
Canucks' Alexandre Grenier: Demoted to minors•
-
Canucks' Alexandre Grenier: Called up Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...