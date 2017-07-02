Balisy agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Saturday.

Balisy bounced back from a disappoint sophomore campaign in the minors with 17 goals and 28 assists in 76 outings. The Western Michigan University graduate is still looking to make his NHL debut -- something that could happen during the 2017-18 season, although fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to log consistent ice time quite yet.

