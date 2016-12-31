Sceviour (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Stars, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.

Sceviour has been a solid bottom-six contributor for the Panthers this season, tallying 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 37 games, but hasn't been productive enough to establish himself as a desirable option in most fantasy formats. The 27-year-old winger's shoulder injury is reportedly minor, so he could return to action as soon as Wednesday against the Jets.