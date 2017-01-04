Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Remains sidelined
Sceviour (shoulder) will miss Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Barring an extended absence, Sceviour is on pace to have a career year with the Panthers. While not a prolific scorer, the winger offers decent fantasy value when you consider he is averaging 1:16 of ice time on the power play in addition to his penalty-kill contributions. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to get back into the lineup will come Friday against Nashville.
More News
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Out Saturday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores hat trick Sunday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Scores first goal with new team Saturday•
-
Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Joins Panthers•
-
Stars' Colton Sceviour: Grabs two assists in Game 6 win•
-
Stars' Colton Sceviour: Opens up scoring with second of playoffs•