Sceviour (shoulder) will miss Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Barring an extended absence, Sceviour is on pace to have a career year with the Panthers. While not a prolific scorer, the winger offers decent fantasy value when you consider he is averaging 1:16 of ice time on the power play in addition to his penalty-kill contributions. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to get back into the lineup will come Friday against Nashville.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola