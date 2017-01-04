Sceviour (shoulder) will miss Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Barring an extended absence, Sceviour is on pace to have a career year with the Panthers. While not a prolific scorer, the winger offers decent fantasy value when you consider he is averaging 1:16 of ice time on the power play in addition to his penalty-kill contributions. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to get back into the lineup will come Friday against Nashville.