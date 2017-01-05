Sceviour (shoulder) will return to action Friday against the Predators, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Sceviour's return to action will strengthen the Panthers' depth up front, but his limited offensive upside -- 12 points in 37 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola