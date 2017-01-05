Panthers' Colton Sceviour: Will play Friday
Sceviour (shoulder) will return to action Friday against the Predators, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Sceviour's return to action will strengthen the Panthers' depth up front, but his limited offensive upside -- 12 points in 37 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.
