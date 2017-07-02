Brickley signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old pivot was chosen by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but GM George McPhee ended up letting Brickley walk as an unrestricted free agent. He spent all of last season with AHL Charlotte -- a minor-league affiliate of the Hurricanes -- notching 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 69 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...