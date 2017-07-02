Brickley signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old pivot was chosen by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but GM George McPhee ended up letting Brickley walk as an unrestricted free agent. He spent all of last season with AHL Charlotte -- a minor-league affiliate of the Hurricanes -- notching 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 69 games.