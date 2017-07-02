Valk signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Saturday.

Valk registered an impressive 46 points in 75 outings with AHL Utica this past season. Undrafted out of the WHL, the diminutive center was finally able to lock in a deal with an NHL club after playing under minor-league contracts since 2014-15.

