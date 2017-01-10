Malgin left Monday's game against the Devils with a lower-body injury and did not return.

The rookie was rocked in the first period by the Devils' Pavel Zacha, who was assessed a five-minute major for boarding on the play. With just eight points in 37 games, the 19-year-old Swiss forward isn't likely to be missed in fantasy circles. Nonetheless, no update was provided by the Panthers after the game, so it'll likely be a day or two before the severity of Malgin's injury surfaces