Panthers' Denis Malgin: Sent down to minors
Malgin was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday.
Malgin has played in just one of the Panthers last four contests and hasn't recorded a point in his last 22 outings, so it should come as no surprise that he is being sent to the minors. The center will likely be given the time he needs to further develop his game before being promoted back to the NHL.
