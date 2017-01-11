Malgin (upper body) will be out there against the Islanders on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.

Speaking of Malgin's injury, Panthers coach Tom Rowe said, "It was just a minor strain. He says he feels great today." The rookie pivot is averaging 1:13 on the power play this season, but he's mired in a terrible slump -- it's been 20 games since he last recorded a point and he's skated to a minus-6 rating in that span. You can safely avoid him in virtually any fantasy format.

