MacKenzie has 10 points while receiving an average of 12:15 of ice time across 41 games this season.

The 35-year-old is having his best season as a Panther, and -- if he can increase his scoring pace just a tad in the second half -- could conceivably challenge his career high of 23 points set in 2010-11 with the Blue Jackets. MacKenzie doesn't see a lick of power-play time and is a fixture in the team's bottom six, however, so he's not likely to make any fantasy shockwaves anytime soon.

