Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: Called up to AHL
McIlrath was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Springfield on Monday, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
In his prior NHL stints this year, he has one point in five games. He hasn't been much better in the AHL with two points in ten games. That said, he will provide defensive depth to a team that needs some.
More News
-
Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: On conditioning stint•
-
Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: Scores rare goal in loss to Wild•
-
Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: Dealt to Florida•
-
Rangers' Dylan McIlrath: Waived on Thursday•
-
Rangers' Dylan McIlrath: Sees limited action upon insertion into lineup•
-
Rangers' Dylan McIlrath: Entering starting lineup•