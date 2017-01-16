McIlrath was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Springfield on Monday, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

In his prior NHL stints this year, he has one point in five games. He hasn't been much better in the AHL with two points in ten games. That said, he will provide defensive depth to a team that needs some.

