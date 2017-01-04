McIlrath was reassigned to the AHL's Thunderbirds for conditioning Wednesday.

McIlrath averaged a mere 7:15 of ice time before watching the next seven games from the press box. Obviously there isn't fantasy appeal here with the hulking defenseman away from game ice trying to get back into playing shape.

