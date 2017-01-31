McIlrath was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

The former first-round pick has been a non-factor for the Panthers this season, recording a goal in five games while averaging less than 10 minutes on ice. McIlrath could be recalled this season if Florida is looking for defensive depth, but don't expect him to be a fantasy contributor any time soon.

