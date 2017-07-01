Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Nets three-year deal for return to Florida
Dadonov signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Panthers on Friday, TSN'S Bob McKenzie reports.
Originally drafted by Florida with a third-round (71st overall) pick in 2007, Dadonov returns to the NHL after spending the past five seasons in the KHL. The 28-year-old Russian is a terrific playmaker -- as evidenced by his output of 30 goals and 36 assists in 53 games with St. Petersburg SKA this past season -- but the Panthers had previously only rolled him out for 55 contests over three campaigns between 2009-12. Given the moderate length and heavy chunk of change associated with his new deal, it's clear that he'll be a lineup mainstay this time around.
