Panthers' Greg McKegg: Back in action Tuesday
McKegg (upper body) will return to the Panthers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Flames.
McKegg's return to action will undoubtedly solidify the Panthers' bottom-six forward group. However, with just four points (two goals, two assists) in 23 games this season, the 24-year-old pivot isn't a practical option in season-long fantasy formats.
