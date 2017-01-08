Panthers' Greg McKegg: Exits Saturday's contest with mystery ailment
McKegg left Saturday's contest against the Bruins with an apparent injury and will not return, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
McKegg exited with 15:47 remaining in the second period. It's unfortunate for the 24-year-old center as he'd tallied goals in back -to-back contests prior to Saturday's game. Those keeping tabs on the Ontario native's status can expect an update once he's undergone evaluation.
