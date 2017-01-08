McKegg left Saturday's contest against the Bruins with an apparent injury and will not return, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

McKegg exited with 15:47 remaining in the second period. It's unfortunate for the 24-year-old center as he'd tallied goals in back -to-back contests prior to Saturday's game. Those keeping tabs on the Ontario native's status can expect an update once he's undergone evaluation.

