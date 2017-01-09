McKegg (upper body) won't play in Monday's game in New Jersey, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old left Saturday's game, and will miss Monday's game as a result, but could be back as early as Wednesday. The forward hasn't done too well this year, with only four points in 23 games, but he has two goals in his last three games, so it seemed like he might have finally found a groove before being sidelined.