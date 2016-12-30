McKegg was promoted from AHL Springfield on Friday.

The shuffle is on as the Panthers make several changes to their roster, including McKegg's recall. The 24-year-old is stuck in a rut with a 14-game scoring drought and it is unclear whether he will slot into the lineup or if he is just there to provide some emergency depth at the forward position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola