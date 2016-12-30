Panthers' Greg McKegg: Recalled from minors
McKegg was promoted from AHL Springfield on Friday.
The shuffle is on as the Panthers make several changes to their roster, including McKegg's recall. The 24-year-old is stuck in a rut with a 14-game scoring drought and it is unclear whether he will slot into the lineup or if he is just there to provide some emergency depth at the forward position.
