McKegg scored Florida's lone goal and logged 15:22 of ice during Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg.

The minutes were a season high for McKegg, but the 24-year-old forward has shown little offensive ability at the professional ranks and doesn't profile as a worthwhile own in any fantasy setting. At this stage of his career, McKegg is struggling to produce target-worthy offense at the AHL level (34 goals and 64 points through 116 games over the past three seasons), after all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola