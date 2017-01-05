McKegg scored Florida's lone goal and logged 15:22 of ice during Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg.

The minutes were a season high for McKegg, but the 24-year-old forward has shown little offensive ability at the professional ranks and doesn't profile as a worthwhile own in any fantasy setting. At this stage of his career, McKegg is struggling to produce target-worthy offense at the AHL level (34 goals and 64 points through 116 games over the past three seasons), after all.