McKegg (upper body) will not draw into the lineup Wednesday evening, as NHL.com has him listed as an injured scratch for the road game against the Islanders.

While the 24-year-old pivot had thrived at hockey's lower levels -- including his whipping up a 92-point campaign with the OHL's Otters in 2010-11 -- this news isn't likely to affect many fantasy owners as McKegg is quite raw offensively. He's produced only four points in 23 NHL games this season to go along with a minus-3 rating. Look for Paul Thompson to continue assuming a fourth-line role at left wing while McKegg continues his rehab.