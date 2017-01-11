Panthers' Greg McKegg: Unfit to play Wednesday
McKegg (upper body) will not draw into the lineup Wednesday evening, as NHL.com has him listed as an injured scratch for the road game against the Islanders.
While the 24-year-old pivot had thrived at hockey's lower levels -- including his whipping up a 92-point campaign with the OHL's Otters in 2010-11 -- this news isn't likely to affect many fantasy owners as McKegg is quite raw offensively. He's produced only four points in 23 NHL games this season to go along with a minus-3 rating. Look for Paul Thompson to continue assuming a fourth-line role at left wing while McKegg continues his rehab.
