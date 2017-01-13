McKegg (upper body) will remain sidelined for the next two games, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

McKegg has missed the last two games with the ailment and, according to this assessment, he could be ready to go when the Panthers begin their four-game road trip in Calgary on Tuesday. The Ontario native would likely slot back into his bottom-six role upon his return, and that doesn't make him a very appealing fantasy option going forward.