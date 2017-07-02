Sateri agreed to terms with the Panthers on a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.

The Finn spent the last four seasons honing his craft with Chekhov Vityaz of the KHL. Before that, he'd appeared in 129 games with the Sharks' minor-league affiliate. It's hard to envision the 27-year-old bursting onto the fantasy scene anytime soon -- if ever.

