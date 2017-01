Kindl has just two points, 23 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating in 21 games this season.

The Czech rearguard hasn't done much since being recalled from AHL Springfield on Nov. 18, except for a modest 33 hits and 22 blocked shots. It shouldn't come as a surprise since Kindl had just two points in 19 games last year with the Cats, but you'd think that he'd be able to get in on the scoring a bit more often given his 14:49 of average ice time.