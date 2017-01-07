Reimer will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Bruins, Bill Whitehead of the Professional Hockey Writers Association reports.

The Panthers have little choice but to start Reimer on consecutive nights since No. 1 goalie Roberto Luongo is dealing with an upper-body injury. Reimer was up to the challenge in Friday's game against the Predators, setting aside 28 of 29 shots in a home win. Coincidentally, the backup tender has the exact same peripheral numbers -- he's posted a 2.49 GAA and .918 save percentage -- that he had in twice as many games with the Maple Leafs last season. He'll reportedly be backed up by Saturday afternoon's call-up, Sam Brittain.