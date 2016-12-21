Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage versus Bruins
Reimer will backstop the Panthers for their matchup with Boston on Thursday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
This will mark just the third start for Reimer since interim head coach Tom Rowe took over the bench boss role. The new regime has been much more dependant on starter Roberto Luongo. Boston's averaging a meager 27.2 shots per game, which should give the 28-year-old Reimer a chance to ease back into game form.
