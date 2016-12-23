Reimer allowed only two goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Reimer was razor sharp for the second straight start, which is intriguing with Roberto Luongo recently inconsistent and a bit banged up as well. It's been an iffy year for the 28-year-old netminder on the whole, though, so he's not likely to carve out what most leagues would consider a fantasy-relevant start total unless Luongo suffers a lingering injury.