Reimer set aside 27 of 31 shots through overtime for a 4-3 road loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

While Reimer's certainly had better days, it's worth noting that that one of his goals allowed came on an Oilers power play and he had the unenviable task of trying to stop Connor McDavid on a breakaway in overtime -- we know how well that ended. We'd be surprised if the Panthers don't turn back to regular starter Roberto Luongo in Friday's road match with the Canucks, especially since that is Bobby Lu's former team.