Reimer will guard the cage in Saturday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of NHL.com reports.

The Bruins found the cracks in Reimer's defense in his last start as they forced him to allow a season-high four goals in the loss. The 28-year-old netminder will look for a bounce-back performance but he'll have to do it against a Blue Jackets' offense that averages 3.32 goals per game, third in the NHL.