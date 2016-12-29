Reimer will get the starting nod against Montreal on Thursday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Reimer has performed well of late, recording a .956 save percentage in his last three appearances (two starts). It will be a backup battle in Florida, as the 28-year-old goes up against Al Montoya, who held Reimer's current job (backing up Roberto Luongo) for two seasons before moving over to Montreal this year.