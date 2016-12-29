Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday
Reimer will get the starting nod against Montreal on Thursday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Reimer has performed well of late, recording a .956 save percentage in his last three appearances (two starts). It will be a backup battle in Florida, as the 28-year-old goes up against Al Montoya, who held Reimer's current job (backing up Roberto Luongo) for two seasons before moving over to Montreal this year.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Delivers strong numbers in losing cause•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage versus Bruins•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 30 saves in best outing of 2016-17•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Back in goal Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Suffers loss on late-overtime goal•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Tapped to start Tuesday•