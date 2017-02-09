Reimer is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Kings, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Reimer has been razor-sharp in his last two starts, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a superb 0.99 GAA and .964 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 10th win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.03 goals per game on the road this season, 28th in the NHL.

