Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 30 saves to top Blue Jackets
Reimer saved 30 of 33 shots during Saturday's win over Columbus.
Reimer hasn't played well enough to steal many starts from Roberto Luongo, as the backup now sports a 7-6-3 record with an average .916 save percentage. With Florida failing to generate much offense (2.29 goals per game), Reimer is nothing more than a depth goalie for your virtual club. Additionally, it isn't out of the question to downgrade him into a streaming rotation because of his lack of starts.
