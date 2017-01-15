Reimer saved 30 of 33 shots during Saturday's win over Columbus.

Reimer hasn't played well enough to steal many starts from Roberto Luongo, as the backup now sports a 7-6-3 record with an average .916 save percentage. With Florida failing to generate much offense (2.29 goals per game), Reimer is nothing more than a depth goalie for your virtual club. Additionally, it isn't out of the question to downgrade him into a streaming rotation because of his lack of starts.