Reimer, who made his second consecutive start for Florida in place of injured Roberto Luongo, made 33 saves in a 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday night.

Starter Roberto Loungo is considered day-to-day, so Optimus Reims is now the netminder of choice for the kitties. He turned away plenty of pucks, but got no support from his mates. Reimer is a guy who could carry his team in the absence of the main starter, so check your wire and then hold him until Bobby Lou returns.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola