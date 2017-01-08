Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 33 saves in loss
Reimer, who made his second consecutive start for Florida in place of injured Roberto Luongo, made 33 saves in a 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday night.
Starter Roberto Loungo is considered day-to-day, so Optimus Reims is now the netminder of choice for the kitties. He turned away plenty of pucks, but got no support from his mates. Reimer is a guy who could carry his team in the absence of the main starter, so check your wire and then hold him until Bobby Lou returns.
