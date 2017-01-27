Panthers' James Reimer: Making surprise start Thursday
Reimer is starting in goal for Thursday night's game against the Lightning.
This comes very much as a surprise as every indication pointed to Luongo being the starter Thursday, especially considering the possibility that Reimer could leave the game early if his wife goes into labor. Either way, Reimer will look to bounce back after allowing three goals or more in his past three starts.
