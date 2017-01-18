Reimer will cover the cage as Wednesday's road starter against the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

The Panthers will be going back to the drawing board after dropping a 5-2 decision to the flames at home Tuesday night -- Roberto Luongo was in goal for that one, and now Reimer will be making just his second start in the past six games. He'll match up against an Oilers team ranked 21st in the league by averaging 2.50 goals at home, despite the presence of all-world talent Connor McDavid, who has already crossed the 50-point threshold for the league lead.