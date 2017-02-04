Reimer turned aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced in Friday's 2-1 win against the Ducks.

Reimer was supposed to start Tuesday against the Senators, but he left the team briefly to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter. He was able to return and dress as the backup for that game, but this was his first action since the life-altering event. The new dad celebrated in style, shutting down a powerful offense. After a few shaky starts, Reimer appears to be back on track with two outings in a row letting in just one puck.