Panthers' James Reimer: Out for papa duty
Reimer is heading back to South Florida to be with his wife -- who has gone into labor -- effectively ruling him out for the final two games on a road trip that will wrap up in Arizona on Monday, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.
With Reimer temporarily out of the picture, the Panthers have brought up Reto Berra from AHL Springfield; he'll serve as the backup to Roberto Luongo, at least for Friday night's away game facing the Canucks. This also means that next Thursday is the earliest we could see Reimer back in action.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Falters in overtime Wednesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Matching up against Oilers on Wednesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 30 saves to top Blue Jackets•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 33 saves in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Back to work Saturday•