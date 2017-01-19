Reimer is heading back to South Florida to be with his wife -- who has gone into labor -- effectively ruling him out for the final two games on a road trip that will wrap up in Arizona on Monday, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.

With Reimer temporarily out of the picture, the Panthers have brought up Reto Berra from AHL Springfield; he'll serve as the backup to Roberto Luongo, at least for Friday night's away game facing the Canucks. This also means that next Thursday is the earliest we could see Reimer back in action.