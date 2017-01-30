Reimer will tend the twine Tuesday against the Senators, Harvey Fialkov of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reimer finished the first half off with a strong showing against the Lightning in which he allowed just one goal on 32 shots. As a result, he will be rewarded with the opening start of the second half as the Panthers look to play catch-up in the Atlantic Division standings. The club squares off against an Ottawa team that's averaged three goals per game over 11 January tilts.