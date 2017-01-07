Reimer saved 28 of 29 shots during Friday's win over the Predators.

The veteran has been solid when called upon with a 4-2-2 record and .938 save percentage through his past nine appearances. Still, there isn't a lot of fantasy value backstopping the offensively challenged Panthers, and Reimer is clearly behind Roberto Luongo on the depth chart. Outside of deep seasonal leagues, Reimer's occasional starts are hardly worth waiting around for. He's more of a streaming target or matchup play in daily contests.