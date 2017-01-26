Reimer (personal) will be available to backup Roberto Luongo for Thursday night's game against the Lightning, assuming his wife does not go into labor.

Despite previous reports that Reimer's wife was giving birth last week, it turns out that the couple is still waiting on the baby and so Reimer will be on the Florida bench unless his wife does go into labor Thursday night. If that unexpectedly happens, Panthers sales executive Bobby Segin would be the emergency backup goalie, though neither he nor Reimer are likely to crack many fantasy lineups.