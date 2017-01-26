Panthers' James Reimer: Reclaims backup spot Thursday
Reimer (personal) will be available to backup Roberto Luongo for Thursday night's game against the Lightning, assuming his wife does not go into labor.
Despite previous reports that Reimer's wife was giving birth last week, it turns out that the couple is still waiting on the baby and so Reimer will be on the Florida bench unless his wife does go into labor Thursday night. If that unexpectedly happens, Panthers sales executive Bobby Segin would be the emergency backup goalie, though neither he nor Reimer are likely to crack many fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stops 31 to top Lightning•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Making surprise start Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Out for papa duty•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Falters in overtime Wednesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Matching up against Oilers on Wednesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 30 saves to top Blue Jackets•