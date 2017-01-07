Panthers' James Reimer: Replaces ailing Luongo as Friday's starter
Reimer ended up making the start against the Predators on Friday due to Roberto Luongo sustaining an upper-body injury.
Luongo reportedly is available as the backup, meaning the injury must not be overly serious. Reimer has gone 5-5-3 with a 2.60 and .915 save mark in 15 games as the No. 2 backstop in Florida this season.
