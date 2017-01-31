Panthers' James Reimer: Returns as backup for Tuesday's game
Reimer will return and serve as the team's backup netminder for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Chris Johnson of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Congrats to the Reimer Family on the birth of a new baby daughter. Reimer will be dressed as the backup to Roberto Luongo. He was originally expected to start Tuesday's game against Ottawa, so he'll likely be inserted into the lineup soon. When that happens, he'll let you know about it.
