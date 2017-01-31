Reimer will sit out Tuesday's tilt against Ottawa to be with his wife as they await the birth of their child, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Reimer was originally named the starting goaltender for this game after Monday's practice, but will not be in uniform tonight after his wife went into labor early this morning. Veteran Roberto Luongo will start in Reimer's place.

