Panthers' James Reimer: Scratched from Tuesday start
Reimer will sit out Tuesday's tilt against Ottawa to be with his wife as they await the birth of their child, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Reimer was originally named the starting goaltender for this game after Monday's practice, but will not be in uniform tonight after his wife went into labor early this morning. Veteran Roberto Luongo will start in Reimer's place.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Pegged for Tuesday's start•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stops 31 to top Lightning•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Making surprise start Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Reclaims backup spot Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Out for papa duty•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Falters in overtime Wednesday•