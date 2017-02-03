Reimer will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Ducks, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Reimer was razor-sharp in his last start, turning aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 overtime victory over Tampa Bay last Thursday. The 28-year-old backstop will look to pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a Ducks team averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this season, 16th in the NHL.

