Reimer will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Stars, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.

Reimer has been sharp in the month of December, posting a 1-1-2 record while maintaining an admirable 2.11 GAA and .933 save percentage over five appearances. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Stars team that has won four of its last five games.