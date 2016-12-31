Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Saturday in Dallas
Reimer will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Stars, NHL.com's Sean Shapiro reports.
Reimer has been sharp in the month of December, posting a 1-1-2 record while maintaining an admirable 2.11 GAA and .933 save percentage over five appearances. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Stars team that has won four of its last five games.
