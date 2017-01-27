Reimer made 31 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Reimer has made at least 27 saves in nine consecutive appearances while holding opponents to exactly one goal four times in that span. Roberto Luongo's backup has represented only a modest dropoff from the 37-year-old veteran's 2.45 GAA and .921 save percentage, and should continue to start around a third of the team's games after the All-Star break.