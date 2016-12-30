Reimer allowed three goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

Reimer lost the battle of the backups to Al Montoya. He was clinging to a 2-1 lead with under three minutes to play, but allowed Brendan Gallagher to tie it with 2:37 left before giving up the game-winner to Phillip Danault just 39 seconds into overtime. Roberto Luongo's backup has won only once since Nov. 20.

