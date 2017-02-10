Reimer saved just 11 of 14 shots during Thursday's loss to Los Angeles.

The stat line doesn't tell the whole story. After Reimer allowed three goals in the first period, Roberto Luongo entered the game, but then Luongo allowed three quick goals in the second period, and Reimer reentered. Luongo will likely start at Nashville on Wednesday, and then Reimer should draw back in over the weekend, as the Panthers have a road back-to-back set against San Jose and Anaheim on Friday and Saturday, respectively. This was likely more of a blip on the radar than anything for Florida and its goalies. The Panthers are fully healthy for the first time all season, after all.